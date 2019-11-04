To the editor:
Congratulations to The Sun Chronicle staff for being named Distinguished Newspaper of the Year for its Weekend Edition by the New England Newspaper and Press Association (“Sun Chronicle Weekend edition honored,” Saturday-Sunday Oct. 12-13).
The award is a tribute to the hard-working employees of The Sun Chronicle, and to the dedicated editors and reporters who continue to put out a daily newspaper against all odds during these challenging times for newspapers.
Local newspapers such as The Sun Chronicle are essential sources for finding out what’s going on in your community, your government and your schools.
The best way you can show your appreciation for the work that its reporters and editors continue to do to get the news to you is to support the paper by subscribing to the print or online editions and by supporting its advertisers.
That backing is especially important in this era when so many newspapers have become endangered species.
Larry Kessler
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.