To the editor:
It has been comforting through this coronavirus crisis that there is something I can still count on every day — the delivery of The Sun Chronicle. As I enjoy my breakfast and morning coffee I can be kept up to date on evolving events.
It is exciting to read the actual quotes, word for word, of the president’s statements of the day. It is comforting to read what the fact-checkers have to say to let us know what is true and what is delusional.
It is reassuring to hear how Dr. Anthony Fauci calmly explains what is really happening and keep us all focused.
But then there is the fun part of the paper — not the comics, but the war of words on the Letters to the editor page. The paper should be proud of the two teams of combatants that rally their forces.
One group seems to see no end to the alleged blunders of the administration while the other staunchly defends the work of the president and his internecine gaggle of minions.
The one thing we can all agree on is that under his brilliant leadership he has made America No. 1 — in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Robert H. Saquet
Mansfield
