Newspaper’s lean to left is beyond hope
To the editor:
With Sun Chronicle columnist Peter Gay’s anti-Trump diatribe Monday (“Bankrupt of morals, leadership,” Opinion, April 28) it is clear the paper has no intention of offering any sense of political balance.
Sure, its the Opinion Page, and the only thing missing was a Dave Granlund cartoon comparing Trump to Adolph Hitler but the lean has gone so far, I believe there is not an iota of credibility remaining.
Too bad.
Bob Foley
Mansfield
