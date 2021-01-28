To the editor:
I find myself in agreement with Ned Bristol's opinion which appears at the end of his Jan. 27 column -- "Congress shares blame for Capitol breach" -- that the next step in "cleaning house" should be the exits of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the ubiquitous Seantors, Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer.
I have the unshakeable impression of them as our Capitol's Three Stooges version 2.0, but unlike the original three, there's "soitenly" nothing funny about them. It would be best for our country if these "knuckleheads" would just "spread out" and leave ... "for Duty and Humanity"
David Boulay
North Attleboro
