To the editor:
I am tired of hearing the 19 percent increase in rent at Sandcastle Estates continually brought up in your newspaper without an explanation behind it.
True, a few people did receive that increase. Here are the facts that have never been reported.
Our former owner had rents all over the place. Everyone was paying different amounts according to the year they moved into the park, in other words unfairly subsidizing those before them. My rent went up 8 percent, which means that for the five years I was living in Sandcastle, I was paying 11 percent more per month/year than the people who had the raise of 19 percent.
When the new owners, Legacy, bought the park, they raised the rents of everyone without a signed lease to $526, which is the amount the people who have moved to the park within the last three years have been paying (therefore those people saw no rent increase).
Why was I paying more all those years and why did people who moved in after me have to pay 8 percent more than I did? Seems much fairer now with everyone at the same rate.
I feel sorry for the residents of Sunset Acres/Brookside. There are many people in Sandcastle against this push for rent control despite what you have read in The Sun Chronicle or heard from others. I hope all those involved in “scaring” the “old people” of Sunset/Brookside as well as Sandcastle are proud of what they have done.
Phyllis Bowerfind
Attleboro
