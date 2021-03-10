To the editor:
As many Sun Chronicle readers may still be in post-Trump presidency recovery, some with lingering PTSD symptoms, along comes Bob Foley’s weekly screed which unfailingly mimics Trump’s penchant for lies, exaggeration, misleading statements, alternative facts, unfounded and ill-advised dire predictions, self-serving interpretations of current events, personal animosity toward anyone or anything that does not comport with his own views and opinions, and an unwillingness to listen to others.
Also, his latest column (“What’s next, Opinion, March 5) he once again demonstrates a failing to ask, “How do I know what I know?” — a question which ought to be a basic tenet of anyone with his technical background and military experience.
Answers to that question will often reveal that one really does not “know” what he or she simply believes.
I agree with Elizabeth Bristol’s letter to the editor (“A variety of opinions,” March 5) — apparently referring in part to Foley’s columns — that a variety of viewpoints is both educational and meritorious.
However, I find Foley’s views do not meet those criteria because they are strictly ideologically based; disregard basic facts acceptable to any reasonable person; are harmful to democratic ideals; inflame public discourse; and undermine progress toward resolving the myriad of challenges faced at all governmental levels, to say nothing about his negative effects on one’s Trump-caused PTSD recovery.
Francis P. Keough
Foxboro
