To the editor:
In his April 8 letter to the editor, Bob Foley of Mansfield asks for someone to explain how Dave Granlund’s political cartoons are funny. (“Political cartoons or just plain stupidity?) I’ll give it a shot.
First of all Bob you have to look for the hidden truth. That’s what satire is all about. For example, the cartoon shown in the April 7 edition of The Sun Chronicle showed a witch doctor dancing in a doctor’s office and the nurse says “The latest Covid-19 cure endorsed by Trump.” Here is why it’s funny: We know that Trump has not endorsed witch doctors but, the drug he is pushing is just as crazy. And, maybe even more so because a dancing witch doctor does not have any side effects that could kill you.
In this particular cartoon the hidden truth is very easy to find, but I have been reading Bob’s weekly letters to the editor for several years now and I can see why someone who has trouble with the obvious truth would miss the hidden truth.
Bob, if you want to enjoy political satire you have to learn to appreciate the truth.
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro
