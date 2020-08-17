To the editor:
Do you know Louis DeJoy? He’s the new Postmaster General that President Donald Trump recently appointed.
What are his qualifications you ask? He donated large sums of money to the Trump campaign, but beyond that, he has none.
Why is he there? I believe it’s to disrupt the postal service.
Why would he do that? He’s doing that to rig the election by making it more difficult to vote by mail during a pandemic; when people are afraid to vote in person. Apparently more Democrats plan to vote by mail than Republicans.
How is he doing that? He is doing that by ending overtime pay for postal workers; by removing mail sorting machines nation wide; by removing mail drop boxes in urban areas; by declassifying mail-in ballots from priority mail to basically junk mail.
How can he get away with that? The only entity that could stop him beyond Trump, is Congress, but the GOP-held Senate has decided it’s more advantageous to leave things as they are because they know, the only way they can win is by cheating.
Why do they feel they have to cheat? They have to cheat because they’ve aided and supported the most corrupt president the U.S. has ever seen. Trump’s response to this pandemic is nothing short of criminal negligence. As of this writing, over 5 million people are confirmed infected, and nearly 170,000 are dead. It never had to be this way. For many of these departed souls their lives ended because of grave ineptitude, lack of planning and partisanship to the point deliberate misinformation.
Isn’t there a law against disrupting the mail? Yes, tampering with the mail is a federal crime, but with the Attorney General William Barr, Trumps hand-picked boy, don’t expect an indictment anytime soon.
The U.S. mail has been with us since the beginning of this nation.
It’s provided for in the constitution. It’s our heritage. It’s always been a source of national pride, and if we’re not vigilant it could end due to partisan politics.
Barry Close
Norton
