To the editor:
Lately, it seems The Sun Chronicle editorial page has fallen back on its current favorite scapegoats: people who choose not to wear masks and Trump supporters, (when they’re not conflating the two as if they are interchangeable).
Recently, the coronavirus pandemic news has been encouraging, and in Sweden, citizens have resumed their normal routines successfully. Though perhaps the virus behaves differently in Europe, which is why you only have to maintain a social distancing guideline of three feet there to avoid getting ill. I’m not a medical expert, so I won’t try to figure out that one. It does seem a positive, however, that so many in Black Lives Matter and the Antifa can (mostly) peacefully protest here in hordes for several months with only a flimsy piece of cloth protecting the lower half of their faces.
Their antics have recently included beating a raccoon to death with a baseball bat after first running it over, attempting to seal a building with cement so they could burn it down with people trapped inside, blinding and injuring other police by hurling projectiles at them, and confronting Republicans exiting from the recent convention.
Senator Rand Paul — who was once assaulted by a neighbor and left with five broken ribs — and his wife were fortunate to have police protection on this occasion, as otherwise things might have escalated from mostly peaceful to downright ugly.
Brandon Straka, a gay Trump supporter who began the #Walkaway movement, was the target of homophobic slurs, which he noted he hadn’t heard in years, on this occasion as well.
Fortunately, candidate Joe Biden has emerged from his basement to courageously denounce the violence, though cynics suspect this might be because savvy media figures like Don Lemon pressured him as they feared it was hurting the Democrats in the polls. Biden predictably chose to blame President Trump, and his supporters in the media fell in line, also predictably. This strategy failed four years ago, but we’ll have to wait until November to see if it works this time.
Personally, I hope there really is a “silent majority” who prefers to make their voices known at the ballot box, and who would prefer law and order, or as the hashtag says #jobsnotmobs.
Elizabeth Bristol
North Attleboro
