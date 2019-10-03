The Moving Wall left Highland Park Monday afternoon but the profound community experience of sharing and healing that took place during the five-day exhibit left an indelible mark on our Vietnam veterans, event volunteers, and the 10,000-plus visitors, students, and guests.
On behalf of the Moving Wall Attleboro Steering Committee and our many volunteers, we thank you Attleboro.
Thank you for Highland Park — a perfect, beautiful, and harmonious natural setting.
Thank you for peacefully and respectfully contemplating the memorial and remembering the 58,320 soldiers killed in action in Vietnam whose names appear on the Moving Wall.
Thank you for hearing our Vietnam veterans’ stories of war, loss, and pain and embracing them with a love and gratitude which was much deserved and long overdue.
Thank you for sharing your experiences at the Moving Wall with your family, friends, and neighbors, and encouraging them to visit and experience it themselves.
Thank you for the many donations of time, effort, money, food, services, and materials needed to secure and support this important event.
Thank you for being a community that so strongly values service, honors sacrifice, and supports our veterans.
