Democracy at work
To the editor:
Re: Peter Gay’s column of March 1 (“This is my opinion,” Opinion).
I didn’t agree with most of his opinions but I read them and processed what he had to say and took a look at my opinion on that subject. This leads to healthy debates and hopefully some honest looking in the mirror and realizing that it doesn’t make my opinion any less valid than his.
Unfortunately, this isn’t the way the world works today.
All we see is Democrat, Republican, liberal, conservative, Black and white. Rather than civil discussion we think that being the loudest bully will preserve our precious opinion.
The ability to listen to someone you don’t agree with doesn’t make you the loser, it makes you an intelligent person that is not intimidated by different ideas. This is what made this country great and unfortunately, the lack of being able to listen, is creating a chasm that gets larger each day.
How boring would it have been if Howard Johnsons had only served vanilla ice cream? You may not have liked all the 28 flavors but you could at least try them and make up your own mind.
Life would be so much easier if opinions were like ice cream: You could enjoy yours and have no problem that your neighbor had something different.
Paul Bristow
Norton
