There ARE good people out there
To the editor:
Here at St. Theresa’s Food Pantry/St. Vincent de Paul we are open 51 weeks a year to assist and help those in need in our community. Our policy is no one gets turned away even if they are not from our community. We will give them food and re-direct them to resources and help in their area. As COVID-19 has turned our world upside down, it has had an impact on our food pantry, when the need is greater than ever.
Turning to our community for help, ‘’The Good People Out There’s” response was overwhelming. Former and current politicians created a food drive and their donation to our food pantry was a huge shot in the arm. People from Attleboro and surrounding communities are donating bread, groceries, snacks, produce and much more, all which are badly needed. Local business and organizations have stepped up to help. Monetary donations from Attleboro and surrounding communities are flowing in, including a former Attleboro resident donating from California.
Supporters are teaming with our dedicated workers assembling bags and packages for distribution to the needy. Without the people, business and organizations from Attleboro and surrounding communities’ donations and without the volunteers and workers selflessly giving their time, we would not be able to help those in need.
We are all in this together, and as a community we will get through this together.
“There Are Good People Out There” and I am honored to work with them.
On behalf of the volunteers from St. Theresa’s Food Pantry St. Vincent de Paul,
Robert D. Vincent
