To the editor:
I read the article by Sun Chronicle reporter George W. Rhodes about the serious, ongoing rent-income problem in Attleboro, which is just a microcosm of a nationwide squeeze. (“Losing Home: With fixed incomes and increasing costs of living, seniors are bearing the physical and emotional brunt of rising rents, including eviction,” Feb. 1-2 Weekend Edition, Page A1)
In addition to the other fine, helpful resources you have mentioned, I would like to add one more, of which I found it necessary to avail myself.
To make a long story short, I wanted to move from Gardner Terrace on Pine Street in Attleboro, for reasons I will not enumerate here.
I had an opportunity to move to Rivercourt, an excellent apartment complex run by the Attleboro Housing Authority. In order to secure the apartment, however, I had to come up with a small sum of money pronto.
I was working with the Council on Aging and I learned that the Salvation Army might be of assistance. After I talked to someone there, I filled out paperwork and sent a check to the housing authority. I am happily living in Rivercourt and did not have to pay back the money I received from the Salvation Army.
There are many, but perhaps not enough resources, organizations and helpers in Attleboro for those who know or learn about them. The problem is very limited funding by our tax dollars and the lack of information to where it is needed, especially in dire, unforeseen emergencies. I do not know if Attleboro has an official “ombudsperson” or not.
Thank you for your time and consideration in this matter. The more information and resources are disseminated, the better for all of us, most of whom are needy civilians to cope and be helped in time.
David Daugman
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.