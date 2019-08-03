To the editor:
I am so sick of listening about how different we are as human beings. News media pumps out this garbage degrading our existence as reasoning human beings.
My wife Lue and I are the proud great-grandparents of two orphaned children from Tanzania, Africa, adopted by our granddaughter. This is a story in itself as she spent several years in the adoption process and fulfilling the requirements for her to keep them in the United States permanently, not to mention the personal cost and frustration she experienced to complete the process.
They have received nothing free, no health insurance, no food, nothing. They presently reside in North Carolina, are doing extremely well in school, and love to learn through work. They are active in school sports and work very hard on their small animal farm.
It really angers and hurts to witness the racism celebrated by our politicians and news media for the sole purpose of selling TV time and getting elected ... truly demonstrating their greed to be the priority over common decency and compassion for their fellow humans. It has been said to me “racism is something we need to talk about.” Well, the old saying, “Actions speak louder than words,” is the only compassionate answer to this need to profit by celebrating racism.
I’m sure the majority of people in our country feel as I do, sick and tired of the lack of compassion for our fellow humans. It may serve us well if we eliminate the word “racism” and replace with “differentism.” There will always be differences as we are all individuals, racism is a choice to be made by each of us.
Doug Gobin
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.