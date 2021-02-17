To the editor:
I was saddened to read the editorial pages of The Sun Chronicle from the last few days (Feb. 15 & 16).
So now, those acting in the capacity of jurors (essentially the role of the senators), must tow the line with the hate-filled anti-Donald Trump mob or they are traitors?
And, let’s be honest — as one of the letters to the editor suggested. The goal is to mark everyone not agreeing to convict, as traitors as well.
Trump seems to be an addiction to many people whose lives have revolved around hate for so long they are now going through withdrawal.
Starting from the first day Trump was in office, there was a constant drumbeat to get him out of office — by any means necessary.
Now that he is gone, it seems those same people have to get their fix by dragging him back into the news every day.
Unlike the “mostly peaceful” protests (which included some deaths) that rocked this country over the previous year and was often praised and encouraged by the same people involved in the impeachment, the violence at the capitol was universally condemned.
We are now learning that the FBI knew well in advance of Trump’s speech that there were some groups planning violence at the capitol, so an independent investigation does seem warranted.
However, rather than attempting to heal the wounds of the country, it seems there are many hypocrites who prefer to denigrate and divide others while proclaiming they want to unify the country.
David Silva
Rehoboth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.