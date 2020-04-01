To the editor:
Bill Ellis is upset with letter writer Aldo Ferrario for being critical of Donald Trump and his followers and states that Trump is the best person for the job. (“Letter writer’s hatred of President Trump is tiring,” Letter to the editor, March 30)
He sees Trump as a strong leader. It appears that he confuses narcissism, bullying, lying, impulsivity, flip flopping, revenge, profanity, using his office to enrich himself and his family and being a sexual predator with leadership.
Leaders don’t tell the public that the coronavirus is a “Democratic hoax” and will be resolved in a few days.
A leader listens to his medical and science advisers and takes immediate action to curtail the virus. He doesn’t wait to take action until after the virus spreads and then takes credit for the action that should have occurred sooner.
A leader doesn’t insult governors and tell his vice president not to communicate with them. A leader puts aside political differences during times of crisis and places the well being of the American public before himself.
A leader doesn’t state that if 100,000-200,000 Americans die from the virus that means that he has done a good job. A leader displays compassion and empathy for those who are suffering and for the families who have lost loved ones.
Aldo Ferrario doesn’t like Donald Trump because he thinks that Donald Trump is bad for America and he doesn’t like his followers because he believes they empower Trump to continue implementing policies that endanger our democracy and are contrary to the interests of the American public.
I don’t think Ferrario will be needing “a ride to the airport.” He’s not going anywhere.
Ken Cabral
Norton
