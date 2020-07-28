To the editor:
Let me see if I got this right: It’s July 25, 2020, and here in the USA, we have over 4,000,000 reported infections and nearly 146,000 reported deaths from the coronavirus. We still have no national strategy.
The majority of states have infections on the rise. Our testing is too slow to allow for contact tracing, and we’re still discussing the benefit of wearing masks.
Our economy is in shambles with about 50,000,000 people out of work while Senate leader Mitch McConnell delays an economic package designed to help the states, small businesses, and the unemployed.
The president is sending unidentified storm troopers into our cities to provoke the mostly peaceful protesters exercising their constitutional rights of assembly; largely protesting the police murder of George Floyd with a long list of murdered unarmed Black men and women before him.
He’s threatening the states to send their children back to school or he will cut the already meager funding if they don’t comply.
He’s inflaming our relations with China by ordering their consulate in Houston, Texas, to vacate within 72 hours. They have responded in-kind by closing our consulate in Chengdu, China.
The Kremlin is paying a bounty to the Taliban to kill our soldiers in Afghanistan while the president is having cheery phone calls with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The GOP side has remained silent. We’re still separating children from migrant families seeking refuge from dangerous living conditions in their home countries. Global warming is increasing, unabated, and the president and the Republican-controlled Senate are doing nothing.
But, on the bright side; the president did “ace” the cognitive test they give to people suspected of early signs of dementia.
Barry Close
Norton
