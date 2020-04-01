To the editor:
In response to “Letter writer’s anti-Trump rant is tiring” by Bill Ellis (Letter to the editor, March 30) I say “way to go Bill!”
Aldo Ferrario, a frequent and ever-so negative letter to the editor author, has had one too many opinions, none of which strike a positive note. It is time for him to give it up and catch people doing something right.
It is also blatantly obvious that Ferrario is not a Trump fan (nor is The Sun Chronicle) and have made that ever so clear. This is certainly his right, but when is enough, enough? Without a doubt he’ll be voting for VP Joe Biden in the fall. For me, the mere thought of a man, who through no fault of his own, is akin to a melting ice cube, is chilling at best. I ask, is this truly the man the American people want carrying nuclear codes around with him? Please be careful what you wish for.
To The Sun Chronicle, I humbly request you stop the biased reporting.
The role of a journalist is to disseminate factual information without prejudice, something that appears you all have forgotten.
Additionally while I understand COVID-19 is newsworthy, do you really need to permeate most pages with this topic? Let your readers escape from the harsh reality of the times by including consistent feel-good pieces.
Pam Gagnon
Norton
