Everyone I know and everyone I know of is a better person than Donald Trump. They have something good in them. It shows.
I believe this is true of even the most fervent Trump supporters. They are better than the president they admire.
As for Trump, he brings out the bad in people. That could be any number of things — racism, rage, jealousy, hatred, aggression, mindless conformity, and on and on.
That is his talent. He exhibits all those behaviors.
His supporters may identify with one or even a few of those character flaws but that is not who they truly are.
After the rallies they go back to their regular lives. Trump goes back to the White House where he lives in imperial luxury, surrounded by sycophants, protected from harm, the most powerful person in the world, courted by foreign despots as he enriches himself at government expense.
Real people return to what may be an unhappy home, dangerous jobs, chronic ill health, abject poverty or a brutal underground economy.
Still, there is good. I make allowance for young adults who haven’t had a chance to experience life.
Maybe they act out in foolish imitation of Trump’s bad behavior. But they’re not yet independent. They have so much potential.
Give them a little time, and while you’re at it, give them some sympathy.
Trump supporters have gotten a bad rap as the metro media calls out the president for his excesses and abuses. That’s what the media is supposed to do in a country that has a constitution with a First Amendment guaranteeing freedom of the press.
Unfortunately, the media sometimes extends that treatment to the people who most dramatically support Trump, glorifying flamboyant behavior because it makes startling headlines and dramatic TV news.
Trump rallies are typically made up of people who drive hundreds of miles, oftentimes coming from other states, in order to associate with like-minded people.
Meanwhile, there are just as many other Trump supporters who go about their lives, doing good in one way or another for their family and their community.
They are not deplorables.
