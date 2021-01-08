To the editor:
Robert Kennedy wrote a book in 1960 called “The Enemy Within.” Sadly many of us have known for a while that the enemy was actually within the White House.
Samuel Johnson said in 1775 that “patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel” and seeing the Trump supporters defiling the Capitol building with American flags dragging on the ground after their leader urged them to do it, was beyond disgusting.
These enemies are still within. They are the enablers. They are those who have excused his every action.
They are those veterans who supported him in spite of his disgraceful words about POWs. They are Catholics who have honest concerns about the unborn but who seem to not care about born children put in cages.
They are all the Republicans who pushed the phony conspiracies they themselves knew were lies as they won in the same elections Trump said were rigged. They are the right-leaning news media who contaminate our country with a virus as deadly as the virus many deny.
Bill Darcey
Foxboro
