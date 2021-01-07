Letter to the editor: They weren’t protesters, they were anarchists
To the editor:
A mob of Trump supporters storm the capitol and Donna Perry, in her insipid column, brings up the ‘extremes of the Democratic Party.’ (The president has trumped the GOP, Opinion, Jan. 7)
When did those ‘extremes’ storm the Capitol?
She refers to Trump supporters as ‘protest groups’ — they were an anarchistic mob!
Lynn Gaulin
North Attleboro
