Think before you sign up
To the editor:
In recent weeks there seems to be a final push to collect signatures for next year’s ballot initiatives. As any rational person ought to expect the motivation behind these hawkers is suspect.
One of these ‘collectors’ I encountered at a local grocery store admitted he knew little about the initiatives, his home is California, he was being paid to collect signatures but he did like the idea voters had the opportunity to express their preferences in such a manner. Obviously this guy does not understand how a legislative body ought to work.
What I do not understand is why anyone in the state would participate in this sort of plebiscite approach to what is supposed to be a representative legislative system. We presumably vote for and elect representatives who determine the will of their constituents, understand the law, then file and enact legislation that falls within the bounds of the nation’s constitution.
This irresponsible approach of collecting signatures to put preference choice on a ballot is simply a method for politicians to display their lack of courage by ‘blaming’ voters for decisions they have been elected to make but chose to avoid controversy. The real problem is who supports and funds these so called initiatives. Like the collector I ran into, many of these proposals are supported by out of state entities who see opportunity to push their (often warped) agenda shrouded by a charade of social justice.
Rather than putting controversial issues on the ballot, voters need to demand their representatives act on these issues if they believe such proposals are that important. Should our elected officials fail to act, vote them out of office and elect politicians who will do their job. Unike the group we now have who can’t even pass a law to that prohibits hand held phone use while driving.
The bottom line is an obvious need pass term limit regulations because voters don’t seem to understand the majority of legislators are inbred place holders who do not represent them.
Bob Foley
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.