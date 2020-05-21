Think of all the lives we’ve saved
To the editor:
I am responding to a comment by an unnamed Attleboro resident in the article “Reaction mixed to opening strategy” that appeared in the Wednesday, May 20, issue of The Sun Chronicle. (Page A1)
The comment was “Just to keep things in perspective up until now the deaths from cv in Attleboro are …. 27 yep that’s what you guys agreed to stop living your lives for, 27 ppl in a city of over 40 thousand.”
I’m not sure what the person meant by that comment, but a different way to look at what we’ve been doing the last two plus months is to consider all the lives that have been saved by these efforts. As bad as the damage has been, I am convinced it could have been much worse.
Of course, that doesn’t mean it couldn’t get worse again, if we don’t continue to act responsibly.
Tom Meedel
Attleboro
