To the editor:
A recent letter to the editor from Elizabeth Bristol (“Ignoring the facts on Trump’s leadership,” March 5, Opinion) is a perfect example of how Trump supporters only see and hear what they want to but ignore the real facts.
Bristol actually thinks Trump is doing a good job of showing leadership with this coronavirus threatening all of us when the opposite is true.
First Trump claimed the virus was under control in China and contained.
Not true.
Then made the outrageous claim the virus would be gone by spring but time seems to be running short on that claim.
He said $2 billion would be enough to cover the costs of protections for the country when the Democrats said that at least 8 billion was needed.
Last week, by a 400 to 1 vote, the $8 billion was approved showing just how uninformed Trump is on just about everything.
Trump had more nonsense up his sleeve to spread around to the uneducated.
He went on to give us all the false hope that a vaccine would be available in a few months when the experts have already come to say it is a year or more away from being developed and approved.
Trump is not a leader, has zero compassion for people, while giving the country false hope instead of speaking the truth, something he has had a problem with all his life.
He has stupidly cut so much out of the budgets of the CDC and other health organizations they are fighting this virus with one hand tied behind their backs.
Bristol ought to take a look at how President Obama handled the Ebola threat during his term in office. He had things organized so that ot never spread in this country. Obama spoke in calming terms to let the nation know we had things under control.
Trump on the other hand just throws out one stupid proposal after another with no facts or truth behind it.
Let Trump lead Bristol and others of the same political leaning but the rest of us have our eyes on Nov. 3 with one goal in mind: To get Trump out of office.
This country needs a real leader not a low-intelligence TV personality.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
