To the editor:
I just re-read Bill Gouveia’s column “This is on you, Trump backers” (City & Town, Jan. 11) and I must say, it made me a little sad.
You see, I know Bill and his wife Cynthia. I met them years ago through my wife. She grew up with Bill back in the neighborhood in Norton. What struck me about Bill from the start was his kindness to and concern for others.
His column this week was uncharacteristically angry and even unforgiving. I agree with everything he said, but I’m the hotheaded one.
So this is what it has come to. Kind and reasonable people have reached their limit.
It’s all the more infuriating when people like letter writer Bruce Wessel has the nerve to wag his finger at letter writer Aldo Ferrario on the opinion page, (“Where’s the promised healing and unity?” Jan. 11, Opinion) accusing Biden supporters of perpetuating the division Trump supporters have advanced for so long, and then to state with mock bravery “I, for one, spoke out against what happened and called for President Trump’s resignation ...”
This after worshipping at the altar of Trump for the last four years! Wow!
Nine days to go and he’s seen the light. We all knew from the start what sort of a man he is and Mr. Wessel, you knew, too.
So Bill, keep the faith. Someday soon we’ll be splitting a pizza again and speaking enthusiastically and in positive and healing terms about the future of this great country.
Stephen Welch
Attleboro
