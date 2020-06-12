To the editor:
The progressive liberals keep coming up with these wonderful ideas. The talk now is to defund city police departments. I’m sure the South Side of Chicago will love this new idea. After all, they only had 82 people shot last weekend and unfortunately 22 of those victims died.
The death of George Floyd was sickening to watch and there must be justice for Mr. Floyd and his family. I haven’t heard anyone say anything differently. My only question is, where is the outrage of the black-on-black carnage in these large liberal cities. The liberal mayors and governors of these progressive cities and states claim to care about their constituents, really?
What the Democrats really want is for everyone to be dependent on the government. Is this what we all want? I guess we’ll find out Nov. 3. I’m sure Joe Biden will be a good ring leader of this circus. After all, he is a clown.
Bill Smith
Attleboro
