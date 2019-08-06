To the editor:
Let it be known that it is exclusively the Republican Party that has blocked every effort to institute common sense gun regulations in this country. The blood is on their hands.
Every time there is a massacre like the one we just went through in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, the gun sales go up because of the lie that the liberals are going to take over and abolish the second amendment. Don’t buy into this lie.
What is needed are a few nationwide gun safety laws.
It’s not enough for a handful of states to enact strict laws while neighboring states have little or no gun laws at all. Here are a few gun laws that I think would go a long way in helping out.
There must be background checks on every gun and ammunition purchase private or otherwise including internet sales.
A federal gun license should be required for every citizen wishing to be a gun owner. This won’t harm the legitimate gun enthusiast.
Allow only one gun purchase per month. This will drastically cut down on people going to states with little or no gun regulations, buying car loads of firearms, and selling them on the black market in cities with strict gun laws like Boston or Providence.
Make assault rifles illegal or at least limit the amount of ammunition any gun can hold by regulating the clip size. This could force the shooter to reload, thus giving the victims a few precious seconds to run or attack the attacker.
Set aside money for a national gun buyback program. Pay fair market value to people wishing to let go of their firearms. Guns are often times inherited, but are not wanted. This will help curtail a lot of private sales.
None of these measures will stop the murder and suicides going on in this country, but it will slow it down over time. Let’s go from the current 33,000 gun deaths a year to say 15,000 gun deaths a year.
Barry Close
Norton
