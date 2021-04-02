To the editor:
My writing is not articulate or polished, but rather simplistic and blunt.
There are times I need to speak up and this is one of those times. My share is about how I get to sleep at night and when I wake during the night distressed how I can return to sleep. I may ramble a bit but that’s my age.
The forefathers of our nation never cease to amaze me. They created a republic in place of a monarchy or democracy. A republic is a government that allows a country to be democratic and is not about majority rule. They knew some 200 years ago that majority rule would lead to dissension and instability. This is where we are going today. We are losing sight of what made our country great and successful and more importantly, what God wants for us all.
My reflection on my special “sleeping pill” is about my belief in God. My god may be a Catholic god but He is the same god for Jewish, Protestant, Muslim and all religions.
We just go about worshiping him in different ways.
His message doesn’t change from religion to religion. He doesn’t care about politics, color, gender, how rich or poor we are. He loves us all equally and he wants us all to love one another and respect life and each other views.
When I wake up in the middle of the night worried about the distress in the country, the pandemic or business conditions, I personally think about Christ’s walk to his death up Calvary Hill and what he did for mankind.
Every religion has a similar belief they can reflect on.
Next time you join me in a sleep-distressed night try a spiritual sleeping pill and let’s all think about how we can compromise and move our country forward.
Russell Morin
Attleboro
