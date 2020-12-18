To the editor:
My friends, this is the time of the year that is filled with the spirit of rejoicing and is an appropriate time for making known the good deeds of some unspoken heroes who are so deserving.
Their good works can also inspire the rest of us to follow suit with good deeds of our own. It is said that good deeds beget more good deeds and it strikes me that this would be in a world that is in such dire need.
So I am asking you to join us in celebrating the successes of our very own Madonna Manor, the un-fancy building in the center of our town that we seldom hear about or even think about — though for all these years it has been so capably looking after our precious elderly.
In these pandemic times, trying to maintain the health and well being of the aged is especially difficult. Madonna Manor services are focused on the age group of people that is the most susceptible to contracting COVID-19 and is the most likely to run into life-threatening complications. While there have been some unavoidable sad stories in health care this year, Madonna Manor has been aggressively adopting the stringent new protocols made necessary by COVID-19. These protocols require a lot of extra effort and at Madonna Manor this challenge has been met with the administration of the skills and passion of dedicated professionals who also exemplify the spirit of love that has always been the hallmark of Madonna manor. This is the same spirit that fostered the establishment of Madonna Manor so many years ago and the same spirit that lives on today at The Manor.
So during this week of the administration of the new vaccines, before all their exceptional hard work is forgotten, we ask you to join us in expressing our gratitude to everyone at Madonna Manor for all their hard work and loving care in these very difficult times. Thank you and congratulations Madonna Manor for a job so well done!
Gerard and Lea Deschenes
North Attleboro
