To the editor:
It saddened me to see how angry and upset Aldo Ferrario is over the letter from Robert Motta (“Sun Chronicle should show more respect for President Trump,” Letter to the editor, March 25). In Ferrario’s “reply” (“Show more respect for Trump? You must be joking,” Letter to the editor, March 26,), he managed to give his description of the President of the United States 13 times:
1. A so-called president
2. Miserable failure
3. A “genius”
4. Ignorant
5. Clueless
6. Incompetent
7. Small brain
8. A whiner
9. Mr. Know-it-all
10. Wrong on everything
11. A buffoon
12. Life-long, lying clown
13. Failed so-called president
Ferrario continues on to call everyone who supports Trump as ignorant and their stupidity astounding. Kind of scary that we have 62 million ignorant stupid voters in America. It’s amazing how angry Ferrario is, but imagine how angry people on the other side are after watching Congress’s Adam Schiff, Jerrold Nadler, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer run an impeachment scam at the expense of the American people. But that’s over now and proven to be nothing more than a Democratic pack of lies.
While they were busy trying to remove the elected president, he was busy closing our boarders to China to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Anyway to close on a brighter note, President Donald Trump will be out of office in just 9 months and 4 years. Then you can celebrate.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro
