To remove or not to remove: That is the question
To the editor:
There has been no credible denial on the part of the Capitol Hill GOP. The evidence is overwhelming. Donald Trump has committed a crime.
He held up previously approved monies that were allotted to help our ally, Ukraine, in an ongoing war with Russia. He did this to put the squeeze on the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce an investigation into his political rival Joe Biden.
This is coercing a foreign nation to give him mud to sling during the upcoming campaign. It’s bribery, it’s against the Constitution, and it’s a crime. That’s what got him impeached. Remember, too, holding this money also helped Russia in the fight; a recurring theme with this administration
Mitch McConnell, also known as “Moscow Mitch” by his colleagues, who heads up the Republican held Senate, is making up the rules for the upcoming trial that will determine if Trump gets removed or not. He’s already announced that the trial will have no witnesses and will be short and sweet with a dismissal assured.
The senators will have to swear an oath before God that they will be impartial, as the Constitution demands. They have already said they wouldn’t be. They have publicly stated that these proceedings will be to exonerate their dear leader, and relieve him of the burden of having been impeached.
But they all know the truth about the president’s guilt. They all know the risk this man poses to this nation and its Constitution. They all know to excuse this crime is to allow this to happen again and again.
This trial could be, in many ways, a crossroads for us; whether we remain a Republic, or we take a big step toward authoritarianism, more like what Vladimir Putin has, where the president is above the law.
Barry Close
Norton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.