Tom Brady’s arrogance will do him in
To the editor:
It’s one thing to look like a Greek god but to exhibit classic Greek “Hubris” is taking it too far.
Tom Brady needs to look up the definition. Excessive self-confidence in combination with arrogance leads to foolish decisions and eventual downfall and defeat.
We all love him too much to watch this happen.
Send him the word.
Lucy Gilligan
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.