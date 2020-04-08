To the editor:
I am saddened by the loss of Tony Calcia who I had great admiration and respect for as the head football coach at Stoughton High School back in the late 1980s.
Whenever we traveled to North Attleboro there was this guy holding the down marker who ran up and down the field cheering for the home team with so much energy and support I was amazed. He’d narrate the game standing right in front of me cheering for North. It drove me crazy.
When our paths crossed off the field, we’d take time to chat about various things, but mainly football.
He was the nicest guy with so much enthusiasm and charisma that from the day I first met him, I knew I could call him a great friend. I will certainly miss him and my condolences to his friends and family for their loss.
Bob Ashley
Retired Stoughton High School football and baseball coach
