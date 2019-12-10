His full name was Antonio “Tony” C. Viveiros Jr., but to me and my friends at The Sun Chronicle, he was always Tony, and for a very good reason: Tony was down to earth, honest and possessive of a quality that so many people lack these days: a keen sense of humor.
That’s what I will miss most about Tony — his ability to make me chuckle when I was under the most stress at work. Tony, who died last week at 73 after battling failing health, could roll into the newsroom at The Sun Chronicle, and his mere presence would bring a smile to your face and ease whatever tensions were being felt at the moment.
Tony did that for the better part of the nearly three decades that I worked at The Sun Chronicle, and for that I’m grateful.
I’m also thankful that I got to know Tony well enough over the years to call him a friend. We enjoyed many chats over the years about sports — notably the fortunes of the Red Sox — and about the many community endeavors that he was involved with.
When he wanted to hold an annual all-class reunion for Attleboro High School at the Attleboro Arts Museum years ago, I gladly wrote up an item for our Along the Way column for him.
Tony’s dedication to the Blue Bombardiers was legendary, as was his dedication to the Attleboro Arts Museum.
Tony played a critical role in bringing the Ray Conniff exhibit to the museum last February, and the fact that many of Conniff’s belongings will be on display at the new Attleboro High School is due in large part to him. Since retirement, I enjoyed running into Tony at events such as the Conniff show, and the museum’s flower show. Going forward, that annual sign of spring at the museum won’t be the same without Tony.
I had a long conversation with him at March’s show, but after I saw him at the special Ray Conniff concert at the museum later that month, I had unfortunately not been in touch.
When I heard of his passing, I was full of regret that I never reached out to meet him for coffee or lunch or to join me at a PawSox game — something that I had wanted to do since retiring.
But, at the same time, I’m grateful for the time that I got to spend with him. But above all else, I’m especially thankful for his sense of humor.
Indeed, Tony personified what public servants used to be like back in the day when having a sense of humor was considered an asset. Tony was a former city councilor and current city official, being a member of the liquor licensing board, but he was never aloof, and was willing to chat with everyone.
Unlike most politicians in today’s society fractured by the polarizing effect of social media and extreme views, Tony could make you laugh and feel better about the world merely by walking into a room.
That’s a quality that few people can match today, which is why I was proud to call Tony my friend.
Rest in peace, old friend.
