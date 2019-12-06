Tony Viveiros will be missed
To the editor:
I’m sorry to learn about the passing of Tony Viveiros. (“Attleboro community leader Tony Viveiros dies at 73,” Page A1, Dec. 5)
Tony was kindly and patient with me long ago and I simply must salute him for that.
Like Kipling’s Gunga Din, Tony was “a better man than I was.”
RIP, Tony.
Jerry Chase
Attleboro
