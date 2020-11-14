To the editor:

I am writing in response to the article “Liquor Store Owners Joining Keep Attleboro Beautiful,” (City & Town, Nov. 13)

Where have they been since the last hearing?

For those of you who follow Mayor Paul Heroux’s “Canine Cleanup Crew” on Facebook, allow me to introduce myself.

I am Sadie’s mom.

She and I have always picked up litter on our walks but over the last couple weeks I have been separating and saving the nips because it was shocking how many we were finding. Let me break down for you what I have found:

Nov. 2: 15 nips along Maple Street

Nov. 3: 60 nips on the block of Emory, Morey, and Park streets

Nov. 4: 31 nips along Park and Maple streets

Nov. 5: 26 nips along Park, Emory, and Morey streets

Nov. 6: 20 nips on the same streets

Nov. 7: 66 nips along Pine, Park, Maple, East, and George streets

Nov. 8: 19 nips along O’Neil Boulevard

Nov. 9: 55 nips along Park, George, Falmouth, Holman, and Maynard streets

Nov. 10: 46 nips along Pine Street

Nov. 11: 29 nips along Pine Street

Nov. 12: 31 nips along Pine Street.

I keep retracing our steps between liquor stores. I can’t tell you how many nips we pick up from their parking lots and in the curbs in front of the stores.

It seems very disingenuous to me that they are coming out to clean up and announcing it just ahead of the second hearing. If they were truly invested, they would’ve started a long time ago. Or, at least cleaned up the sidewalk outside their stores. Too little, too late.

Sharon Fortune

Attleboro

