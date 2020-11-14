To the editor:
I am writing in response to the article “Liquor Store Owners Joining Keep Attleboro Beautiful,” (City & Town, Nov. 13)
Where have they been since the last hearing?
For those of you who follow Mayor Paul Heroux’s “Canine Cleanup Crew” on Facebook, allow me to introduce myself.
I am Sadie’s mom.
She and I have always picked up litter on our walks but over the last couple weeks I have been separating and saving the nips because it was shocking how many we were finding. Let me break down for you what I have found:
Nov. 2: 15 nips along Maple Street
Nov. 3: 60 nips on the block of Emory, Morey, and Park streets
Nov. 4: 31 nips along Park and Maple streets
Nov. 5: 26 nips along Park, Emory, and Morey streets
Nov. 6: 20 nips on the same streets
Nov. 7: 66 nips along Pine, Park, Maple, East, and George streets
Nov. 8: 19 nips along O’Neil Boulevard
Nov. 9: 55 nips along Park, George, Falmouth, Holman, and Maynard streets
Nov. 10: 46 nips along Pine Street
Nov. 11: 29 nips along Pine Street
Nov. 12: 31 nips along Pine Street.
I keep retracing our steps between liquor stores. I can’t tell you how many nips we pick up from their parking lots and in the curbs in front of the stores.
It seems very disingenuous to me that they are coming out to clean up and announcing it just ahead of the second hearing. If they were truly invested, they would’ve started a long time ago. Or, at least cleaned up the sidewalk outside their stores. Too little, too late.
Sharon Fortune
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.