To the editor:
In response to David Silva’s letter to the editor (“There is no attempt to heal our nation’s wounds,” Feb. 17, Voice of the Public) about healing our wounds, I offer the following.
I will agree with Silva that the label of “traitors” should not be applied to the Senators voting to acquit. Treason is a very specific crime as defined in Title 18, Chapter 115 of the U.S. Code, and voting to acquit does not rise to the level of treason. It is an unfair characterization. They are simply cowards, casting aside their oath “to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States” in favor of their own self-interest.
Regarding his discussion comparing the protests and vandalism of last summer to the events of Jan. 6 at our nation’s Capitol building and labeling the Democrats hypocrites, is inaccurate and inappropriate.
Why? Two things, the target and the perpetrators.
The target on Jan. 6 was the Congress of the United States, and these protesters engaged in rebellious activity in an attempt to prevent that body from conducting its lawful duties under the Constitution. This is within the very definition of “insurrection” as defined by Title 18 cited above. Sedition. This is the incitement or encouragement to overthrow or oppose the government by force, prevent or delay its laws by force, (Stop the count of the Electoral College) or take, by force, its property.
Certainly the lies about the fraudulent election fall under the category of “inciting discontent” against the government. The constant cries of “Stop the Steal” continuously stoked the flames of distrust and anger against the legally appointed officials trying to carry out their lawful constitutional duties.
There is much more, but the difference is clear.
The vandals and organizers of the summer protests were not elected by the people of the United States to serve and safeguard the very laws they broke. They did not attack our sovereign government, they did not take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States and then imperiously betray that oath, as did the president of the United States.
The difference is the target attacked and the people who incited and provoked that attack.
Neal Biron
Norton
