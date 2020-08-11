To the editor:
The new trash containers just arrived.
These will not work for many people because they are simply too small.
Odd-shaped items that will not fit in the container or bags will now be subject to the $29 bulk fee.
I have asked the mayor to have Waste Management to come around quarterly or put a dumpster at the recycle center to get rid of these small bulky items so the city will not look like a junk yard as time goes forward. I have not received a reply.
Stephen Hosmer
Attleboro
