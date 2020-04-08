To the editor:
Listening to the day-by-day encounters President Donald Trump has with other people I get the impression that those who disagree with him or criticize him are labeled with demeaning names or insults. To me this is like a spoiled child having a temper tantrum when he doesn’t get his own way. How sad that we have a grown man in such a highly respected role as president act in such a childish manner.
David Buttrick
Attleboro
