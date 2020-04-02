To the editor:
I’m certain that I’m just one of many who laughed at the letter to the editor Bill Ellis wrote protesting letter writer Aldo Ferrario’s complaints about the clown in the White House. (“Letter writer’s hatred of President Trump is tiring,” March 30, Opinion)
“Best person for the job ...” Are you kidding me? I cannot imagine that there is anyone who would do a worse job than Donald Trump. Willie Whistle? Professor Irwin Corey? Moms Mabley? Bozo? All would have been preferable. Also I don’t think anyone is calling Ellis stupid and ignorant because he doesn’t agree with Ferrario’s views. No, it’s because anyone who thinks that Trump is doing a good job is stupid, ignorant and deplorable.
Our jackass-in-chief is causing more deaths by his unwillingness to do the right thing and by worrying more about his ratings than PPE’s or ventilators. And while I’m on my soap box, let me add that I really enjoy reading the many missives penned by one Bob Foley of Mansfield, yet another misguided soul. Or perhaps these guys are from another planet.
Hope these letters from Foley and Ellis continue so that I can get a good laugh. God knows we need it at this time.
Andy Dubrovsky
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.