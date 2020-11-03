To the editor:
I am shocked, angry and deeply disappointed in the behavior of some Texas Trump supporters who tried to intimidate the people on the Biden-Harris bus.This behavior is out and out bullying and cannot be condoned.
This country was founded on the principle that all citizens have the right to express their own opinions. These bullies attempted to take away that right. They had no right to frighten the people on that bus. They had no right to damage the property of the support vehicle traveling with the bus.
What frightens me the most is that Trump gave his tacit approval to their behavior. He is a bully and approves bullying. And bullying has become acceptable amongst Trump supporters.
We teach our children that bullying is unacceptable. Even Melania Trump has opposed bullying in her Be Best campaign, although her level of support leaves much to be desired. It is not acceptable for adults to bully. It is acceptable for people to have a difference of opinion and be respected for those differences.
I am horrified that this level of bullying has become some prevalent in our society today and am fearful for our future. Nov. 3 is Election Day.
Please make a statement with your vote that bullying is not acceptable in our society.
Joan Gustaff
North Attleboro
