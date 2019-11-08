To the editor:
I seldom write letters to the editor, but after reading the letter to the editor by Vic Soldat, “President Trump has done nothing wrong” in the Nov. 7 Sun Chronicle, I could not resist responding.
President Trump began his run for president by paying off two women he had affairs with when his third wife was in the hospital having his child.
He ran a campaign bullying and making fun of individuals who were running against him.
He supported the leader of Russia instead of reports from the FBI and other department leaders whose research indicates they meddled in our elections.
As a president, he has done whatever he can to tarnish the reputation of good citizens and to fire them from positions they held in the government.
He has pulled the country out of treaties that were negotiated with other countries.
Without listening to others, he has raised tariffs, pulled our troops out of a country where they were helping protect allies who were fighting terrorists.
He has done whatever he can to try to ruin the legacy of previous presidents by opening up protected lands, denying climate change and blaming others for forest fires and flooding.
Now that a whistleblower has spoken up, he has tried to find out who that person is even though many others had testified that he held up funds needed to protect Ukraine from Russia in order to get “dirt” on another American who might be running against him in 2020.
To say that Trump has not done anything wrong should read “Trump has not done anything right.”
He has changed our country from one where people worked together to one where hate and bullying are OK if it gets a person what they want.
Margaret Werner
Norton
