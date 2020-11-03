To the editor:
What has President Trump done about the coronavirus? According to your newspaper, nothing. Here is how you define ‘nothing’:
On Jan. 31 when the left was so intent on impeaching Trump, the president issued a travel ban on China (which Pelosi, Biden, Schumer, and the left said was unnecessary and accused Trump of being xenophobic.). By Dr. Anthony Fauci’s own estimates, just the travel ban alone saved approximately 2 million Americans lives.
Trump addressed COVID specifically in his Feb. 4 State of the Union Address.
Two weeks later, the national shut down began.
Trump ordered the naval medical ship USS Comfort to New York Harbor.
Trump assisted in establishing MASH treatment centers around the country and what happened? State governors began to put infected elderly nursing home patients in confined spaces with healthy nursing home patients (New York, Massachusetts, etc.) Trump is not responsible for that.
Trump initiated Operation Warp Speed, manufacturing ventilators and protective wear and he personally spoke with CEOs of at least a half-dozen big Pharma companies. Since then, Operation Warp Speed has been working 24/7 at break-neck speed and have produced therapeutics and potential vaccines on the horizon. Please, please, please, tell me what you or the left would have done differently or in the future? Lockdown? We cannot bankrupt this country over a virus that for the majority of folks is survivable. Trump has given us the best advice on what to do while awaiting a vaccine — very simple — use common sense: Protect the elderly and those with high risk pre-existing conditions, wash your hands, wear a mask and get the country back to work and our kids back to school. Thousands across the country are suffering.
Karen Ostrom-Kelly
North Attleboro
