To the editor:
This is in response to Victor Soldat, author of a letter to the editor telling those who criticize President Donald Trump to “hush and let adults speak.” (“We should praise the president’s handling of the crisis,” Letter to the editor, March 31)
You can tell you are a supporter of the president, because instead of writing a letter with facts that can be supported, you took a page out of the president’s playbook: You were insulting, bullying and pointing fingers at everyone.
I am a grown-up, Mr. Soldat. Both my husband and I are veterans who have served during Desert Storm and my husband did two tours on submarines during the Gulf War. We have always served and defended our country and our president, but not this time.
This is a president who’s only interest is in making himself look good and making sure he has “tremendous ratings.” He points the finger at anyone and everyone but himself, (after three years in office he is still blaming President Obama), and gets offended when asked questions about his leadership.
Just watch the president’s daily briefings, which I do. If a journalist asks a question the president does not like or want to answer, he insults them, bullies them and gets angry.
As president he is the leader, the buck stops with him. Instead of assuring Americans, he constantly begs for praise, puts the “My Pillow Guy” on TV to praise him, and he won’t answer questions that most Americans want answers to.
I’m surprised you didn’t use the same limited vocabulary that the president uses, “tremendous job,” or “the likes which has never been seen before.”
Mr. Soldat, we would not be in such a dire position if the president had not disbanded pandemic officials earlier on or cut funding to CDC, which President Obama briefed him on.
Had the president listened to intelligent people earlier, instead of those who have no knowledge of this situation, things might be different. But of course, our president knows better than anyone because he is “a genius.”
Now we are playing catch-up, and instead of taking control of the situation and calling states and asking them what he can do, they have to call him and “ask nicely,” or they get limited and/or broken supplies.
That’s not a president! No one should have to ask the president to do his job. The only time he responds to issues is when he gets a backlash on Twitter. These are facts, and facts that can be proven, unlike a lot of things our president says.
The only reason we are not in a worse situation is because of people who are concerned with American lives. This president would have us back to work at the apex of this virus if he had his way, so he is not as you say “leading this country.” Luckily we have stronger heads and amazing leaders who are prevailing such as our own governor, Charlie Baker; Dr. Anthony Fauci (most Americans tune in to see him, not the president, speak); Dr. Deborah Birx and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (a dignified example of a real leader). These are the people who have to convince our president to do the right things to save lives.
If you want people to come together, maybe you should find a way to speak without being insulting and telling people to “hush”. We have rights, rights my family has fought for. We are all trying to maintain normal lives in a time of chaos and instead of being a bully and insulting people, write a respectful letter with facts.
It’s OK to disagree, that’s what makes this country great. It is not OK to be insulting and bullying, but when Trump is the example you have, I guess he is the example you follow.
Lorrie Jenkins
Foxboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.