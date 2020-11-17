To the editor:
Re: “Trump seems to acknowledge Biden win,” (Monday, Nov. 16, Nation/World, Page A5)
It should come as a surprise to absolutely no one that Donald Trump has yet to publicly concede the presidential election to Joe Biden, and has continually filed numerous frivolous and unsubstantiated lawsuits in a vain attempt to retain the presidency.
Consider that in 2016, then-candidate Trump filed numerous lawsuits claiming “voter irregularities” during an election that he won. Trump did not win with dignity, grace or tact. Why should we expect him to demonstrate those attributes when he loses?
Gerard Fortier
North Attleboro
