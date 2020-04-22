Trump haters need to give it a break
To the editor:
To blame President Trump for the suffering, death, and mayhem being caused by the coronavirus is the most outrageous, ridiculous, pigheaded, idiotic thing to come from the mouth of frequent Sun Chronicle letter writer Aldo Ferrario yet.
The whole world is suffering and it is clearly the results of the lying and misrepresentations from China, as well as the inept way in which the World Health Organization put out false information to the leaders around the world.
Trump was merely taking his information from the lying leader of China and his puppet leader of WHO, as were the leaders of all countries around the globe.
In blaming Trump you are also blaming the most brilliant doctors and scientific minds in this country and the world and we were all told in no uncertain terms from Dr. Anthony Fauci himself that the president took his lead from the information they were presenting to him and never once went against them.
Ferrario has never presented a fact in any of his Trump-hating diatribes yet.
It is such a pity that the readers of The Sun Chronicle have to put up with all the hatred and misrepresentations that spew from Ferrario. And how unfortunate we will have to deal with that from the likes of him for another four years.
Again, I say to Ferrario and his fellow hate-mongering Trump bashers: Why not act like a true American and write and say something positive in here at this trying time in our history? There are so many true heroes that deserve to be acknowledged. I thank them all for everything they are doing each and every day. Take some time away from the hatred and look for the positives.
Bruce Wessel
North Attleboro
