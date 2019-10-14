To the editor:
Let us face the fact that leaders who lie to their people are dictators.
If the rulers who are not freely elected in nations like Russia, North Korea, China spoke the truth would they be in office without armies behind them?
Well, in our democracy under our constitution which defines how elected representatives to Congress and the president should behave, our president and elected GOP senators and representatives point fingers at others for lying.
They blame others, with no evidence, for deep state activity, while creating deep state activity.
Like the Wizard of Oz, Donald Trump hid behind a curtain of lies and wants us, the people he represents, to believe him; to have faith in him as we would in a Bible without seeking truth first. Trump is not a god; well, maybe in his mind.
Truly, I find it wrong that we can’t lie to our government because we are required to be under oath in dealings with agencies and Congress.
And if we do, we face years in prison, yet our Congress and president lie to us without any consequences. How can our officials lie, in Trump’s case, thousands of times; be blameless while we go to prison?
How can our president obstruct justice and not be charged?
We need a Constitutional amendment that makes them equal to us in all ways.
John Wade
Norton
