To the editor:
President Donald Trump is taking actions to sabotage the November election by crippling the U.S. Postal Service. He is threatening to plunge the November vote into chaos by using our sacred right to vote as a bargaining chip with Democrats.
The vote is the keystone to our republic. Our right to vote was won with blood and death. Despite a deeply divided country, can’t Republicans and Democrats agree that the Postal Service should not be weaponized to sabotage an election?
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is already dismantling the Postal Service by decapitating top management (23 postal executives). Collection boxes have been removed nationwide and high speed sorting machines have been disabled and rendered inoperable.
This is being done at a time when Americans have become dependent on mail to avoid the coronavirus. Polling places nationwide will lose poll workers who, typically, are vulnerable seniors. Voters, as well, will be reluctant to vote in person. With fewer polling places, fewer workers, and voters not willing to risk their health, mail-in voting is essential.
Trump can’t stop mail-in voting at the state level, so he’s decided to suppress everyone’s vote by crippling the U.S. mail service. So, why is Trump putting everyone’s vote, including his own supporters, at risk of not being counted? It’s a sign that Trump believes he can’t win. And if he can’t win, this vindictive man’s next best option is to deny Joe Biden a clean victory and brand him as illegitimate.
Trump is setting up a constitutional crisis of the first order. He intends to pit American against American through a chaotic post-election count. Election lawsuits will be the order of the day in every county and state after Nov. 3.
Americans should scream bloody murder to their congressmen and senators to stop Trump’s gutting of the USPS. Trump has often said that mail-in voting will be a catastrophe, and he fully intends to make his prediction come true.
Ken Watson
Foxboro
