To the editor:
According to our government: “The U.S. economy grew 2.1% in the fourth quarter, closing out a year in which gross domestic product decelerated to its slowest pace in three years amid a continuing drag in business investment.”
For the full year, the economy grew 2.3%, well below the 2.9% increase from 2018 and the 2.4% gain in 2017, which was the first year of Donald Trump’s presidency, according to the Commerce Department.
The White House’s projections following the 2017 tax bill that cut corporate and individual rates for the wealthiest was at least 4% to 5%.
The gains in the last three years were well below the White House’s projections, following the 2017 tax revamp. “The Greatest Economy in 50 years!” Trump said.
Government spending also contributed to growth during a year in which the U.S. budget saw its first $1 trillion deficit since the early days of the Obama administration, which was recovering from the GOP’s Great Recession.
The Congressional Budget Office this week released revised projections that see $3 trillion fiscal deficits every year well into the future. The budgetary red ink has fueled a national debt that has now swelled past $23 trillion — a $1 trillion a year since Trump entered office.
Trump’s base can thank themselves for these debts to America. Trump was bankrupted three times at least. He is again on the path to bankrupting the USA, both morally and fiscally.
John Wade
Norton
