To the editor:
President Donald Trump is very likely the first truly “independent” president since George Washington. His skimming the scum from the Washington swamp is evidence of his non-partisan approach to fulfilling his promise to the people.
His political freedom to “fire” those he feels are not up to their responsibilities can be directly attributed to his not being obligated to the politics of the swamp. He is a free man.
He owes nothing to Washington but does truly understand his responsibility to those he has sworn to serve: The American people.
Some may not like or understand his methods and that’s too bad but those of us who do are thankful.
Our economy is well, there are more jobs available to those of us who want them.
We hear little if anything at all from the pest in North Korea and how come we are hearing much less about the hordes of Central Americans invading from south of our border?
Doug Gobin
Attleboro
